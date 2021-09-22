Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,419 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.34% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMF. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the second quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 240.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 55.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 16.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DMF opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

