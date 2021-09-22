Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cintas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Cintas by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

CTAS stock opened at $393.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $392.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.23. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $311.69 and a 1 year high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

