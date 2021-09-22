Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

IWF stock opened at $281.73 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $205.01 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

