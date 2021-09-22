Financial Comparison: Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) & HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 16.97% 9.05% 0.69% HomeTrust Bancshares 9.89% 7.81% 0.86%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Magyar Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeTrust Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

HomeTrust Bancshares has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 45.79%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than Magyar Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $28.64 million 2.72 $2.19 million N/A N/A HomeTrust Bancshares $158.55 million 2.78 $15.68 million $2.06 12.99

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Magyar Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public. The company was founded on July 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Asheville, NC.

