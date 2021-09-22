FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Now Covered by Analysts at Rowe

Rowe began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock.

FINV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut FinVolution Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.07 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.87.

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.01.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 18.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

