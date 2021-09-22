Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 4,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the average daily volume of 1,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

FRMUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Firm Capital Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

