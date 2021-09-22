First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.77 Million

Brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce $27.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.40 million and the highest is $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $26.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $112.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $112.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $116.00 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $26.92. 17,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,444. The company has a market cap of $229.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $4,058,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 977.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 149,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 136,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 89.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 68,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

