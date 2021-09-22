First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 279,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 381,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,346 shares during the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.