First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after buying an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 735.5% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 78,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 69,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,126,000.

NASDAQ FV opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $48.57.

