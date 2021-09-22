First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

In other news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 35,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $479,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Bowen bought 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $85,737.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.