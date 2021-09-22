First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:FPF opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.