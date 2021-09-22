Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $2,173,375.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $190,154.16.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $170.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.37 and a 200-day moving average of $175.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -239.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.66 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Five9 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Five9 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Five9 by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.