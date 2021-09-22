Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of FLXN opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $13.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $311.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

