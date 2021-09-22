FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Shares Down 0.1%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.00 and last traded at $56.11. 36,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 42,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average is $55.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 41.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.