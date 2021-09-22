Flow Market Capitalization Reaches $1.03 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $18.03 or 0.00041601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $249.87 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00072545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00172026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00114276 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.06 or 0.07031209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,374.87 or 1.00056393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.64 or 0.00799613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.