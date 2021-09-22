FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in August

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS FLIDF opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.