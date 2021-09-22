FlypMe (FYP) Trading Down 17.6% This Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $772,018.29 and approximately $1,751.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

