Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Shares Down 0.7%

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 148 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 150.50 ($1.97). 375,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 233,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.50 ($1.98).

The stock has a market capitalization of £150.50 million and a PE ratio of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55.

About Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX)

Fonix Mobile Ltd provides mobile payments and messaging services for client in media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise, and commerce. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United States.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fonix Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonix Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.