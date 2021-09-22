Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in FOX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FOX by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. FOX’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

