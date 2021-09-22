Fox-Davies Capital Begins Coverage on Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Stock analysts at Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Fox-Davies Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 81.34% from the company’s current price.

PRTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Prothena from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $75.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $78.40.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $971,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,405 over the last 90 days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 106.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

