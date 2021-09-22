Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $699.50

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 699.50 ($9.14) and last traded at GBX 698.50 ($9.13), with a volume of 312440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 683 ($8.92).

Several research firms have issued reports on FRAS. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 632.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 574.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.39.

In other news, insider David Daly acquired 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 676 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £49,740.08 ($64,985.73).

Frasers Group Company Profile (LON:FRAS)

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

