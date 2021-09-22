Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.74

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.74 and traded as high as C$9.61. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$9.43, with a volume of 741,577 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRU shares. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.71.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.