freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.24

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.42.

About freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.