FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the August 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FREYR Battery stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.02.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

