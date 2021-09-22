fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Bought by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141,339 shares during the period. fuboTV comprises about 1.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 1.50% of fuboTV worth $67,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 42.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 111,996 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 90.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 34,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,958,182. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

FUBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

