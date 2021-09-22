Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.07

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $31.88, with a volume of 16305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

FULC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.