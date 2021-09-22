FuzeX (FXT) Market Capitalization Hits $399,254.47

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, FuzeX has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One FuzeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $399,254.47 and $30.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00126411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00012651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045969 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.