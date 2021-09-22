FY2021 EPS Estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $28.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $29.76.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.79 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after acquiring an additional 267,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after buying an additional 100,991 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,794,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,640,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,922,000 after acquiring an additional 130,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 147,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.