FY2022 Earnings Estimate for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.75.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.