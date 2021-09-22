Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

