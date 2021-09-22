GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Down 1.2%

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) shares dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 911.50 ($11.91) and last traded at GBX 911.50 ($11.91). Approximately 235,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 250,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 923 ($12.06).

GBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 67.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 883.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 877.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other GB Group news, insider Nick Brown sold 50,787 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11), for a total transaction of £431,689.50 ($564,005.10).

About GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

