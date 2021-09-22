Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GNK. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,124,000 after buying an additional 1,240,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 593,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 277,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 827,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.