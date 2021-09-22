Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,077,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.34% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $53,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $30.77. 3,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,807. The stock has a market cap of $764.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

