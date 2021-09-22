Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $114.13 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,264 shares during the quarter. Exponent accounts for approximately 1.9% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 2.46% of Exponent worth $114,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exponent during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Exponent during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $115.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,590. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $118.68. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

