Geneva Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,644,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808,452 shares during the quarter. Neogen accounts for approximately 1.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of Neogen worth $75,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $40.89. 7,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,775. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

