Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 4,810 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $61,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,780,950,000 after buying an additional 84,466 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,345,000 after buying an additional 185,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,733,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $616.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,103. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.83 and a fifty-two week high of $648.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $598.58 and its 200 day moving average is $505.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.