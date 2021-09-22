Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,182 shares during the period. Balchem makes up 1.4% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $87,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Balchem by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Balchem by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BCPC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $140.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.62 and a 200 day moving average of $130.70. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $94.69 and a twelve month high of $142.46.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

