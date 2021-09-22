GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Update

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,561,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GTEH opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. GenTech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

GenTech Holdings, Inc (United States) engages in the development, marketing, and sale of interactive games and applications for mobile devices, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David William Lovatt on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

