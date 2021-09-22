Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,028,000 after acquiring an additional 241,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

