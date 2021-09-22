Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.005.

Gerdau has raised its dividend payment by 1,574.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gerdau has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GGB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gerdau stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.