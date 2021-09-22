Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 586 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,499,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after buying an additional 97,746 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $4.33 on Wednesday, hitting $267.48. The company had a trading volume of 63,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.31. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

