Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $24.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,368.22. 70,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,658. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,431.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,347.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

