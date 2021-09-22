Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $7.85 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.6% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.98. 8,986,568 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.