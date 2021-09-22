Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 388 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $113.45. 158,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.26. The company has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

