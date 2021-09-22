Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 8,272 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.49. 881,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,958. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

