Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.20.

NYSE:GL opened at $86.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $75.39 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,768.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

