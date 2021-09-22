GMB (GMB) Achieves Market Cap of $188,880.39

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, GMB has traded down 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. GMB has a market capitalization of $188,880.39 and $16.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMB coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00054293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00126800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00045645 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 coins. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial . GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GMB Coin Trading

