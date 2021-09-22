Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOL. Bank of America cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.76.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

GOL opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. Analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 371,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.