Golden Goose Price Tops $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $823,330.94 and $205,549.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00072229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00171836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00114006 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.28 or 0.06930666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,217.78 or 0.99501683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.52 or 0.00795491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

