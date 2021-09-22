Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Position Cut by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA trimmed its holdings in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,170 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $12,450,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEVU traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,868. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

